Big 12 releases Fall Honor Roll

Dramatic image of Woodburn Hall at West Virginia University or WVU in Morgantown WV as the sun sets behind the illuminated historic building

A total of 341 West Virginia University student-athletes appeared on the Big 12 Conference’s 2021 Fall Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Of those, 84 Mountaineers recorded a 4.0 grade point average in the fall semester. The Big 12 recognizes all student-athletes with a 3.0 GPA or higher from its member institutions during each semester.

WVU’s student-athletes with a 4.0 GPA include: Nathan Blasick, Alec Burns, Noah Short and J.J. Wetherholt (baseball), Alonzo Addae, C.J. Cole, Casey Legg and Sean Mahone (football), Will Stakel (golf), Esperanza Abarca, Brooke Alban, Emily Holmes-Hackerd, Rachel Hornung, Abbie Pierson, Laura Soltis and Kianna Yancey (gymnastics), Tal Engler, Natalie Perrin and Verena Zaisberger (rifle), Megan Casner, Grace Crankovic, Ashley Dibling, Nicole Dibling, Allyson George, Kaira Lay, Katherine McMullen, Lydia Nicolai, Emma Toy and Ryleigh Williams (rowing), Aaron Denk Gracia, Pau Jimenez Albelda, Simon Kalinauskas and Kevin Morris (men’s soccer), Chloe Adler, Jordan Brewster, Stephanie Chmiel, Emma Dotson, Maya Ladhani, Annika Leslie, Kassidy Roshong, Alina Stahl and Julianne Vallerand (women’s soccer), Justin Heimes, PJ Lenz, Josh Madzy and Conrad Molinaro (men’s swimming and diving), Meredith Bolinger, Camille Burt, Morgan Burton, Sarah Krusinski, Kaelyn McClain, Harna Minezawa, Tatum Peyerl and Mia Walters (women’s swimming and diving), Camilla Bossi, Anastasiia Bovolskaia and Michaela Kucharova (tennis), Tessa Constantine, Ellie Gardner, Samantha Hatcher, Erica Hegele, Peyton Kukura, Mikaela Lucki, Malina Mitchell, Lydia Moell, Petal Palmer, Sylvia Russell, McKenna Smith, Bree Warren, Megan Weaver, Eden Williams, Charlotte Wood, Sada Wright and Zara Zervos (cross country/track and field), Adrian Ell, Alexa Hasting, Kristin Lux, Marielena Somoza and Lacey Zerwas (volleyball) and Blake Boyers, Killian Cardinale, Caleb Dowling, Tristan Kemp and Tucker Nadeau (wrestling).

The football team led the way with 65 honorees, while the cross country/track and field teams had 36 members on the honor roll. The rowing and women’s soccer teams each had 28 honorees, baseball had 27, men’s soccer and women’s swimming and diving each had 24, wrestling had 23, and men’s swimming and diving had 21. The gymnastics team placed 17 student-athletes on the list, while the volleyball team tallied 13 honorees. Also on the honor roll were nine from the tennis team, eight from rifle, seven from women’s basketball, six from men’s basketball and five from the golf team.

Additionally, 23 student-athletes earned degrees at December graduation.