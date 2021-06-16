Big 12 releases 2021 conference volleyball schedule

The Big 12 Conference announced today its 2021 schedule of conference volleyball matches. League matches are set to begin on Friday, September 24, and conclude on Saturday, November 27.
West Virginia will once again have 16 conference matches, with WVU opening its Big 12 Conference schedule at Texas Tech on Sept. 24.
The Mountaineers begin league play at home on Sept. 24-25, hosting Oklahoma (Sept. 24 and 25) before hitting the road for four away matches.
The road trip starts with a two-match swing at Texas, as West Virginia goes head-to-head with the Longhorns on Sept. 30-Oct. 1, then continues its trip at Kansas State on Oct. 14-15.
WVU returns home for two matches against Baylor on Oct. 22-23, before traveling to Iowa State to close out October action on Oct. 29-30.
In November, the Mountaineers close home competition with four matches, playing host to Kansas (Nov. 4 -5) and Texas Tech (Nov. 18-19).
The regular season caps with two matches at TCU on Nov. 26-27.
For the second consecutive season, programs will play a double round-robin format of 16 matches scheduled in eight double-headers. Competition against the same opponent will occur at the same site in consecutive days, unless extenuating circumstances. The host site for the series is reversed from last season’s schedule. The team(s) that finishes with the highest winning percentage will be crowned the Big 12 champion.
All dates are subject to change. Institutions will announce their own non-conference schedule and match times when available.
The 2021 Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Team will be announced on Tuesday, June 22, followed by the Preseason Poll on Wednesday, June 23.
2021 Big 12 Volleyball Conference Schedule
Friday, September 24
Oklahoma at West Virginia
Saturday, September 25
Oklahoma at West Virginia
Thursday, September 30
West Virginia at Texas
Friday, October 1
West Virginia at Texas
Thursday, October 14
West Virginia at Kansas State
Friday, October 15
West Virginia at Kansas State
Friday, October 22
Baylor at West Virginia
Saturday, October 23
Baylor at West Virginia
Friday, October 29
West Virginia at Iowa State
Saturday, October 30
West Virginia at Iowa State
Thursday, November 4
Kansas at West Virginia
Friday, November 5
Kansas at West Virginia
Thursday, November 18
Texas Tech at West Virginia
Friday, November 19
Texas Tech at West Virginia
Friday, November 26
West Virginia at TCU
Saturday, November 27
West Virginia at TCU