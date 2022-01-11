Big 12 announces rescheduled women’s basketball contests

The Big 12 Conference has announced the following women’s basketball conference games have been rescheduled.

Tuesday, January 25

TCU at West Virginia (Originally scheduled for Feb. 16)

Wednesday, February 2

Oklahoma State at Kansas (Originally scheduled for Feb. 16)

Friday, February 4

Texas at Baylor (Originally scheduled for Jan. 9)

Wednesday, February 9

Kansas State at Baylor (Originally scheduled for Feb. 16)

Tuesday, February 15

West Virginia at Kansas (Originally scheduled for Jan. 5)

Wednesday, February 16

TCU at Baylor (Originally scheduled for Jan. 5)

Originally scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16, West Virginia is now scheduled to welcome TCU to Morgantown on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Additionally, the Mountaineers’ road game at Kansas, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5, is set for Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.