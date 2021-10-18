Big 12 announces kick time for Iowa State at West Virginia

West Virginia’s Halloween weekend showdown with Iowa State will kick off on Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. ET, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday.

The Mountaineers and the Cyclones will meet for the 10th time in history at Milan Puskar Stadium, and the contest will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. WVU will be thirsty for a win over Iowa State, having fallen three straight times to the Cyclones. All three of those games were decided by two touchdowns or more, with the last going in favor of Iowa State in Ames, 42-6.

The Oct. 30 game coincides with West Virginia University’s 31st annual Sports Hall of Fame induction, which will take place at 11 a.m. that day in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. The event is open to the public and free of charge, but will happen in place of the Chick-fil-A Kids Zone.

Seven Mountaineer greats will be inducted as part of the 2021 Hall of Fame class — runner Keri Bland, rifle shooter Nicco Campriani, running back Noel Devine, linebacker Dale Farley, defensive tackle Mike Fox, gymnast Lajuanda Moody and basketball player Olayinka Sanni.