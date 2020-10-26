Big 12 announces conference slate for WVU men’s basketball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (October 26, 2020) – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2020-21 conference men’s basketball schedule.

West Virginia will open Big 12 Conference play in December with two league games, starting with a home contest against Iowa State on Dec. 18 and a game at Kansas on Dec. 22. To start the 2021 calendar year, the Mountaineers will have a two-game trip to Oklahoma (Jan. 2) and to Oklahoma State (Jan. 4).

WVU will face Texas on Saturday, Jan. 9 in its first January home contest. The Mountaineers will close out the league schedule at home on Saturday, Feb. 27 against Kansas State.

The double round-robin format will conclude on Saturday, Feb. 27 with the following week left open for possible makeup games. The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship is scheduled for March 10-13 in Kansas City, Missouri.

It was announced last week that WVU will play host to Florida on Saturday, Jan. 30 in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The rest of the nonconference schedule, game times and television schedule will be announced when available.

2020-21 WVU Men’s Basketball Big 12 Conference Schedule

Day Date Opponent Location

Fri Dec. 18 Iowa State * Morgantown, W.Va.

Tues Dec. 22 at Kansas * Lawrence, Kan.

Sat Jan. 2 at Oklahoma * Norman, Okla.

Mon Jan. 4 at Oklahoma State * Stillwater, Okla.

Sat Jan. 9 Texas * Morgantown, W.Va.

Tues Jan. 12 at Baylor * Waco, Texas

Sat Jan. 16 TCU * Morgantown, W.Va.

Tues Jan. 19 Oklahoma State * Morgantown, W.Va.

Sat Jan. 23 at Kansas State * Manhattan, Kan.

Mon Jan. 25 Texas Tech * Morgantown, W.Va.

Tues Feb. 2 at Iowa State * Ames, Iowa

Sat Feb. 6 Kansas * Morgantown, W.Va.

Tues Feb. 9 at Texas Tech * Lubbock, Texas

Sat Feb. 13 Oklahoma * Morgantown, W.Va.

Mon Feb. 15 Baylor * Morgantown, W.Va.

Sat Feb. 20 at Texas * Austin, Texas

Mon Feb. 22 at TCU * Fort Worth, Texas

Sat Feb. 27 Kansas State * Morgantown, W.Va.

Wed-

Sat Mar. 10-13 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Kansas City, Mo.

* Big 12 Conference Game