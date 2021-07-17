Best Virginia tips off TBT run vs. WoCo Showtime

Best Virginia is back at The Basketball Tournament, and this time, the WVU alumni squad is tipping its run off in the Mountain State with a first round matchup against WoCo Showtime at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The star-studded squad enters this year’s 64-team tournament as a No. 2 seed in the West Virginia region, which it is co-hosting alongside Herd That, a Marshall alumni team. That’s a step up from Best Virginia’s first-ever seeding at TBT, when they were selected as a 4-seed in 2019.

Best Virginia hopes for a better showing than in 2019 as well, after falling in the second round to four-time defending champions Overseas Elite. This year, they are gunning for the $1 million prize.

Coached by former Mountaineer and current WVU Tech head coach James Long, Best Virginia features a plethora of Bob Huggins’s former players. Founded by forward John Flowers, a member of the 2010 Final Four team, the squad reunites stars from all over the recent history of WVU hoops. Teammate Kevin Jones also makes his second appearance, along with predecessor Alex Ruoff, who is set to debut for Best Virginia this TBT.

Best Virginia coach James Long on what makes @thetournament special: “We’re all around each other again.”



The West Virginia Regional tips off July 17. pic.twitter.com/OKDdcDAnU8 — Gold and Blue Nation (@GoldAndBlueNtn) July 8, 2021

Recent and local stars like Chase Harler and Nathan Adrian have generated a lot of conversation, both having returned to the United States after successful starts to professional careers overseas. Juwan Staten, Teyvon Myers, Jonathan Holton, Logan Routt and Sagaba Konate are among some more recent WVU hoops stars on the team.

In case anyone was wondering — Juwan Staten still got it. ⛹️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HknBnwmvho — Gold and Blue Nation (@GoldAndBlueNtn) July 11, 2021

Best Virginia did make one addition to its roster on Thursday — Jamel Morris, a former guard at Fairmont State, joined the team this week ahead of TBT.

WoCo Showtime is in fact one of the founding teams of TBT, originally competing in 2014 as Showtime and eventually morphing into a Wofford College alumni team.

This year, the team is headlined by guard Fletcher Magee, who currently holds the record for most three-pointers made in an NCAA career. He helped lead the Terriers to an NCAA Tournament in 2019 after an undefeated Southern Conference season.

The victorious squad will move on to the TBT second round, facing the winner of No. 7 D2 (former Division II stars) and No. 10 Bleed Virginia (a collection of alumni from various Virginia schools). That game tips off at 7 p.m., with the second round matchup slated for Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown on ESPN.