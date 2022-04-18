WVU drops first Big 12 series before Backyard Brawl – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast After a pair of strong weekends to open the league slate, WVU suffered its first loss in a three-game clash to the fifth-ranked team in the nation, Oklahoma State, two games to one. The series was competitive, as WVU held the Cowboys to two runs in the first two games. Now, WVU turns its attention to PNC Park, where they will face Pitt in the second edition of this year’s Backyard Brawl series before returning to the Lone Star State for another tough series against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. GBN’s Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio come to you right from Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark to discuss what they saw over the weekend, then they look forward to what is in store for WVU in its next four games. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Due to expected inclement weather in the Pittsburgh area on Tuesday, the West Virginia University baseball team’s game against Pitt at PNC Park has been moved to Wednesday, April 20.

First pitch at the home of MLB’s Pittsburgh Pirates is now set for 1 p.m. ET. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 19.

Previously-purchased tickets for Tuesday’s originally-scheduled game will be honored at the gate on Wednesday.