Audrey Adams and Kevin Brophy nominated for Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year

Two of WVU’s senior leaders are in the running for an important award from the Big 12: Sportsperson of the Year.

Volleyball’s Audrey Adams and baseball’s Kevin Brophy reside on a list of 20 student-athletes from the Big 12 for its annual award that recognizes “student-athletes who displayed an extraordinary degree of sportsmanship, community service and academic achievement.”

Adams was a leader both on and off the court for the Mountaineers in her senior season. While starting all 16 of her appearances and blocking 52 kills (the second-most on the team), she also occupied spots on the Academic All-Big 12 first team and WVU’s Diversity, Equality and Inclusion committee. Her off-court accomplishments aren’t anything new: after her junior season, Adams was given the team’s Mountaineer Award, which recognizes the student-athlete “who best exemplifies what it means to be a Mountaineer.”

Brophy was the lone senior to return for his fifth year with eligibility relief, taking a leadership role on the squad. In between taking barbs about his old age and #SCTop10 plays at third base, Brophy acted as a strong role model for his younger teammates (and opponents) both on and off the diamond.

20 student-athletes — two from each Big 12 school — have been nominated for the award, which has been given out since 2000-01. The winner will be announced on June 17.

Here is the full list of nominees: