As season winds down, veterans find groove at the plate for WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.VA. — Three of WVU baseball’s most veteran players are finding a groove at the plate at just the right time.

In order to make a run in the Big 12 Championship next week, the trio of Austin Davis, Paul McIntosh and Tyler Doanes will need to sustain their production.

Davis, a junior, possesses the hottest bat. He’s hitting .440 over the last 12 games with 10 RBI to bring his season total to 17. He also made SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays twice last week by making two tremendous diving grabs in right field.

Over that same span, senior Paul McIntosh is batting .350 with 11 RBI and three homers. He’s tied for the team lead in the latter category with seven for the year.

Then, there’s senior Tyler Doanes. He’s batting .308 over his last eight appearances and has driven in eight runs.

When West Virginia’s recent homestead began, Doanes was batting a season-low .224 Now, he’s batting .243 for the year.

Doanes ranks 10th among outfield players on the roster in appearances with 33. Spending more time in the dugout has motivated him, according to manager Randy Mazey.

“Sometimes, the best thing for you in your career is to take some time off and evaluate things, take a rest, and he did that. He went on a stretch of games where he didn’t play very much,” Mazey said. “He got a chance to watch the Mountaineers play from the dugout, and when you do that, sometimes if you take it the right way, it’s the best thing for you, and now he’s doing some good things at home plate.”

West Virginia has won five in a row, its longest winning streak of the season. The Mountaineers went 7-5 during that recent 12-game homestand, bringing their overall record to 22-23.

WVU concludes the regular season with a three-game set at Texas, which begins Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.