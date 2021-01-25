AP poll roundup: WVU hoops moves to No. 11

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s basketball is on the rise once again the week in the AP Top 25.

Following a 22-point win at Kansas State — the program’s largest margin of victory in a Big 12 road game — the Mountaineers have climbed to No. 11 in the latest ranking. Their next opponent, Texas Tech, is one spot ahead at No. 10.

The Red Raiders are part of a trio of Big 12 teams in the top 10. Unbeaten Baylor holds steady again at No. 2, a spot behind No. 1 Gonzaga, which has sat at the top of the poll all season. Texas also stays put for another week at No. 5.

But one of the biggest stories of the week is Kansas, which continues its plummet in the poll. The Jayhawks are No. 15 this week, down six spots from the previous ranking.

A sixth Big 12 team has cracked the most recent poll: Oklahoma checks in at No. 24.

The Mountaineers host the Red Raiders tonight at 9 ET.