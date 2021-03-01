AP poll roundup: WVU hoops climbs in ranking again

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s basketball begins the final week of the regular season just outside the top five in the AP poll.

The Mountaineers check in at No. 6 this week, up four spots from the previous week and marking their highest ranking of the season in this poll.

WVU is the second-highest ranking Big 12 team in the poll behind Baylor, which fell to No. 3 after suffering its first loss of the season.

Five more Big 12 teams appear in the top 20: No. 13 Kansas, No. 15 Texas, No. 16 Oklahoma, No. 17 Oklahoma State and No. 18 Texas Tech. The biggest movers in that cluster include Kansas, which climbed four spots after upsetting Baylor, and Oklahoma State, which was unranked last week. Oklahoma also dropped nine spots after losing consecutive games.

Gonzaga is still the highest-rated team in the country, while Michigan replaced Baylor at No. 2.

No. 4 Illinois and No. 5 Iowa round out the top five.

WVU will get its shot at Baylor Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum.