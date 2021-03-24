All-American Tykee Smith to enter transfer portal

One of West Virginia’s top defensive players is moving on from the program.

Safety Tykee Smith announced on social media on Wednesday that he intends to enter the transfer portal after two seasons in the Old Gold and Blue.

“I would like to thank West Virginia University for giving me the opportunity to play the sport that I love at a high level, I would also like to thank the staff, my teammates, fans and most importantly the academic advisors for all the love and support that I received during my time there,” he wrote.

Smith played in Morgantown through his sophomore season and established himself as one of the Mountaineers’ strongest talents on the defensive side of the ball. In two seasons, he amassed 99 tackles and 10.5 tackles for a loss, along with a sack and four interceptions.

Smith received an All-Big 12 honorable mention and an AP Third Team All-American nod as a sophomore after a decorated freshman season. He finished 2020 with 33 tackles and two interceptions before opting out of WVU’s Liberty Bowl win over Army on New Year’s Eve.