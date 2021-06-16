Alex Ruoff fills final Best Virginia roster spot

Best Virginia’s team is now complete after the team added guard Alex Ruoff ahead of The Basketball Tournament, the Final Fourcast podcast announced on Wednesday.

The former Mountaineer guard fills the final roster spot on the WVU Alumni Squad, which is set to make its second TBT appearance this July. He is the 11th alumnus to join the team, which is filled with familiar names from recent WVU men’s basketball history, including former teammates John Flowers and Kevin Jones.

NEWS: Alex Ruoff @ARuoff joins us in @thetournament in 2021 and completes the lineup!



Ruoff has bounced around the professional basketball landscape since leaving WVU in 2009. He has competed in Belgium, Germany, Spain, the United States, Finland and Japan. This past season, he played for both Nishinomiya Storks, a second-tier club in Japan, before joining Brose Bamberg of Germany’s top-flight easyCredit BB. He averaged 10.3 points per game for Nishinomiya, and 1.6 for Bamberg.

The now 34-year-old swingman had his best pro season in 2013-14, when he averaged 16.8 points per game to lead Germany’s GB Gottingen to a Pro A league title and a promotion to the top flight.

Ruoff played in 127 games for the Old Gold and Blue between 2006-07 and 2009-10, finishing his career averaging 11.2 points and 3.2 assists per game. He peaked in his senior season, dropping 15.7 points per game to go along with 3.4 assists.

Ruoff will make his Best Virginia debut when the squad hosts the TBT’s Charleston regional from July 17-21 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center along with Herd That, a Marshall alumni team.