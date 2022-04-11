Former WVU ace set to begin second season in the MLB against the Bronx Bombers

Former West Virginia ace of the staff, Alek Manoah, will toe the rubber on a major league mound for the first time this season on Monday.

Manoah, entering his second season with the Toronto Blue Jays, will get his first start of the year inside Yankee Stadium.

Facing the Yankees is nothing new for the Miami native.

Manoah made his MLB debut against the Yankees, in New York, last May. He pitched six innings of two-hit, shutout baseball and led Toronto to a 2-0 win.

He will look to do the same on Monday.

The Blue Jays are off to a 2-1 start to this season. New York also took two out of three games from its first series of the season.

Manoah finished the 2021 campaign with a 9-2 record, a 3.22 ERA, and 127 strikeouts. He also earned the win in each of his last four starts, and earned AL Rookie of the Month honors for the final month of the regular season.

Manoah’s pitching counterpart on Monday will be former Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.