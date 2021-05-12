Addae named finalist for Canadian Cornish Trophy

West Virginia University football redshirt senior safety Alonzo Addae has been named one of six finalists for the 2020-21 Cornish Trophy, given to the top Canadian collegiate football player in the NCAA.

The fourth Jon Cornish Trophy is down to six Canadian athletes and is selected by a panel of voters comprised of professional scouts and media across Canada.

The other finalists, along with Addae, were Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State, Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa, John Metchie III, WR, Alabama and Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB, Oklahoma State.

Addae, an All-Big 12 Conference Second Team performer, was the Mountaineers’ second leading tackler in 2020, collecting 66 tackles, including a team-leading 38 solo stops. He also was tied for the team lead with two interceptions and was tied for second on the team in pass breakups, with five.

He finished with seven or more tackles in six games in 2020, including nine at Oklahoma State and against Baylor. He had an interception against Eastern Kentucky and Kansas and had a season-high two pass breakups against TCU.