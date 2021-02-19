2021 Big 12 Wrestling Championship TV coverage announced

Television coverage for the 2021 Big 12 Wrestling Championship, set for March 6-7, at the BOK Center, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been announced.

The first three sessions of the championship will be distributed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, the conference’s digital platform, while the championship matches will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. ET. All matches from the championship also will be available on the ESPN App.

Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $59.99 per year) at ESPNplus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It also is available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) — all for just $12.99/month.

All-session tickets are available online at BOKcenter.com. General admission reserved tickets start as low as $49, while reserved seating is $69 and premium seats are available for $89 and $109. All fans will be in POD seating, which increases distancing and minimizes fan crossover when entering and exiting their seats. Fans must purchase all tickets in a selected POD group, available in select section groupings of two, three, four, five, six and eight seats.