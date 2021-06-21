2-seed Best Virginia faces Wofford alums WoCo Showtime

Second-seeded Best Virginia will officially tip off TBT 2021 against WoCo Showtime, a Wofford alumni team, on July 17 at 2 p.m. ET, The Basketball Tournament announced on Monday.

Best Virginia’s 2/15 matchup with WoCo Showtime was one of 32 opening-round matchups slated by TBT as it unveiled its full 64-team field. WVU’s alumni squad is hosting the West Virginia Regional at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center along with Herd That, a Marshall alumni squad and the 3-seed in the region.

“This is interesting because you have members of that Final Four team from Bob Huggins, then you’ve also got some of the new younger guys, which is good because I think at the TBT you need to have a mixture,” said Seth Greenberg, an analyst on the reveal show.

While Best Virginia is making its second appearance in TBT after making a run in 2019, however its 2021 draw could be more favorable. After taking a first-round victory over Seven City Royalty, Best Virginia was eliminated the four-time defending champions, Overseas Elite, in the second round.

WoCo Showtime, however, is making its first appearance.

Herd That and Best Virginia could be slated for a West Virginia rivalry game in the Round of 16. If Best Virginia defeats WoCo Showtime, they would face the winner of D2 and Bleed Virginia. Herd That faces Team DRC in the first round for a shot to play either Georgia Kingz or Team 23. Best Virginia and Herd That will then face off if they can make it through to the third round.

“I honestly think they can sell that place out,” said Herd That’s Ot Elmore on the reveal show, speaking about a potential third-round clash. “There’s a lot of interest in West Virginia, there’s a lot of interest in Marshall, it’s going to be right in the center of the state. Plus, even if you weren’t rooting for either team, just come out and see it. Basketball at that level is not played around here that often.”

The final rounds take place in Dayton from July 31-August 4 for the shot at the $1 million winner-take-all prize.