10 Mountaineers make Pro Football Focus All-Big 12 team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Junior Winston Wright headlines a group of 10 Mountaineers who have earned All-Big 12 recognition from Pro Football Focus.

The native of Savannah, Georgia, received first-team recognition as a kick returner and a second-team nod as a wide receiver. Wright ranked fifth in the Big 12 in kick return average and scored a touchdown against Long Island. He also led WVU in receptions (60) and receiving yards (672), while tying for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with five.

Here’s the complete list of Mountaineers who were honored by PFF:

PFF First-Team All-Big 12

Winston Wright Jr. (KR)

PFF Second-Team All-Big 12

Winston Wright Jr. (WR)

Zach Frazier (C)

Doug Nester (RG)

Isaiah Esdale (PR)

PFF Third-Team All-Big 12

Jordan Jefferson (DL)

Honorable Mention

Dante Stills (DL)

Josh Chandler-Semedo (LB)

Charles Woods (CB)

Daryl Porter Jr. (CB)

Casey Legg (K)

The Big 12 Conference has yet to release its official all-league roster.