Get to know Tony Murray, Head Girls’ Basketball Coach at Frederick High

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Tony Murray joins the Frederick Cadets as their new Head Basketball Coach for the Girl’s Basketball team, bringing 22 years of coaching experience.

He’s lived in Frederick County for 13 years, and has coached in the AAU circuit for longer, working with boys and girls from the county.

“I’ve been able to build an amazing staff that is going to help keep me and the program accountable and our goal is to give these girls an opportunity to play a sport that they love, learn life lessons and if they want to play college ball; do everything they can to get free educations.” said Coach Murray.

“I guess the nervousness comes in a little bit that – i need to match that same passion, that same intensity – because that is what, that is the difference that makes your program successful. You can have talent, but if you don’t know how to pull that talent out of the kids and piece it all together into – you know fit it into one puzzle, its not going to work.”

As Coach Murray focuses on working with the puzzle pieces that he has been given, his primary focus with the Cadets isn’t necessarily on the court.

“I want to bring a program of kids that want to be respectful, want to be passionate and want to work hard for one another.” said Coach Murray.