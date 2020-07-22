Get to know Michael Rich, new Head Coach for the Catoctin Cougars

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) – WDVM Sports Director Allif Karim sat down with Michael Rich, new Head Coach for the Catoctin Cougars football team.

Michael Rich replaces longtime former head coach Doug Williams, who retired after a 29-year stint with the program.

Coach Rich joins the team, fully aware of the pressure that the position carries; but chooses to focus on a separate issue outside of football right now, saying, “This is not about football, right now we don’t know what the fall is gonna hold, we don’t know what the future is going to hold – right now its not about football. Its about connecting with these kids and making sure they know whatever they are going through they can reach out to us, the staff, their teachers.”