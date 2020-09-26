Get to know Malik “Iceman” Hawkins

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Malik “Iceman” Hawkins is a welterweight professional boxer, signed with Mayweather Promotions, with a current record of 18-0, including 11 knockouts.

Malik is going for win number 19 this October 10; against Subriel Matias. Ahead of his fight, Malik is currently training at Turner’s Boxing Club in Frederick, Maryland.

“I mean I’m just a regular west Baltimore kid – who grew up in a tough environment – but – I found a way to make it out.”, says Malik Hawkins.

Growing up, Malik has had to face and battle through tough situations in his life early on, as Coach Kenny Ellis says, “He lost his brother at a young age, some friends at a young age; the more you laugh the faster you get past it. So that’s why we laugh.”

“I mean I just – I just know those people live on through me. I don’t want them, to be looking down and having any type of regret. I just want to make them proud.”, says Malik.