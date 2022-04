WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The No. 2 Georgetown men’s lacrosse team continues to cruise through its 2022 season.

The Hoyas demolished St. John’s on Saturday, 23-6.

Dylan Watson led all scorers with four goals. He is currently leading the nation, averaging just under four goals per game. TJ Haley and Connor Morin both added hat tricks.

Georgetown (12-1), will wrap up its season at Villanova at 7 p.m. on Friday.