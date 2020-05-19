George Washington’s Jamion Christian talks ESPN 40 Under 40, new transfers + more

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — George Washington University men’s basketball head coach, Jamion Christian, was recently named to ESPN’s top coaches 40 Under 40 list.

In a Zoom interview on Monday, Christian talked about what it meant to be recognized among so many other great coaches, the off-season additions to the program, and spoke on his relationship with Williamsport basketball stand out, Lincoln Ball, who will play for the Colonials next season as a freshman.

