George Washington women’s basketball falls at home to UMass

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — On Saturday, George Washington women’s basketball was back at home taking on Massachusetts in an Atlantic-10 conference clash.

It was no the outcome the Colonials were looking for, as they fell to UMass 68-41.

GW led 14-10 in the first, but UMass finished the 1st quarter on a 7-0 run. That was just the beginning, as UMass outscored the Colonials 22-4 in the 2nd quarter, jumping out to a 39-18 lead at the break.

For George Washington, the ball was not going into the basket, as the team shot just over 26-percent from the floor, compared to UMass’s 45-percent.

“I think we got to get in the gym, focus on our fundamentals,” said head coach Caroline McCombs. “We just have to do those ordinary things better than everyone else.”

GW didn’t have a single player in double figures this afternoon. Junior forward Mayowa Taiwo was a beast on the boards, snagging a team-high 13 rebounds to go along with her six points. For UMass, Sam Breen led the way with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Her teammate, Sydney Taylor, had a sold game as well, scoring 17 points.

“I don’t think this team is 30 points better than us,” said senior guard Kyara Frames. “They’re definitely a solid team, but I think that there was a lot of things we could have fixed as a team that could have kept us in that game a lot longer.”

GW is back at home Wednesday taking on Davidson. Tip off is at 7pm.