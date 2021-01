WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — George Washington Men’s Basketball will continue to postpone team activities for at least another week.

The team announced Saturday that they are still dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and will be postponing next Saturday’s game against St. Louis.

That makes it five straight games for the Colonials that have had to be postponed.

The next game on schedule for GW is on February 9 against Richmond.