WASHNGTON (WDVM) — On Thursday, George Washington men’s basketball put up 88 points, but lost by eleven to Massachusetts in the second round of the Atlantic-10 conference tournament.

“They played a lot better than us,” said head coach Jamion Christian. “We just didn’t execute the things we’ve worked on. Disappointed that our season has ended.”

Both teams shot over 50-percent for the game, but it was the 18 GW turnovers that became the difference maker. UMass was able to convert those turnovers into 31 points.

Five players scored in double figures for the Colonials. Sophomore Joe Bamisile scored a team-high 25 points. Ricky Lindo Jr. notched a double-double, scoring 10 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Brayon Freeman had 18 points, and a team-high 7 assists.

A tough end to a promising season for GW. After a tough start to the season, the team was able to rally off some wins in conference play. Their #7 seed is GW’s highest seed in five years.

“Ecstatic that we took a step this year, and I’m excited to build with this group of guys,” said Christian.