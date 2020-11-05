George Washington adds Black Lives Matter emblem on basketball court

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — On Monday, George Washington athletics announced that they have placed an emblem on their court at the Charles E. Smith Center.

The emblem is a fist with the letters “BLM” standing for Black Lives Matter.

The reason behind making the announcement, according to GW Athletics, is to show support, understanding, and a commitment to educating society on this occuring issue.

“They feel that they are at a university where they are supported,” said GW Women’s Basketball head coach Jen Rizzotti. “Regardless of their race or their background or where they are from. It’s a statement from our administration and from the university that their lives matter, this matters to us.”

