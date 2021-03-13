George Mason’s Tyler Kolek, Jordan Miller, AJ Wilson receive A-10 men’s basketball awards

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — Three George Mason men’s basketball players received Atlantic 10 end-of-the-year awards.

Freshman Tyler Kolek was named A-10 Rookie of the Year and All-Rookie team. Kolek led the team in assists and three points made. He also was 2nd among Freshman in the nation in three points made.

Junior Jordan Miller made the All-Conference Third Team after his best collegiate season yet. Miller led the team in scoring with just under 16 ppg, and had at least 13 points in each of his last eleven games.

The senior, AJ Wilson, was named to the All-Defensive Team for the first time in his career. Wilson was a blocking machine throughout his college career at George Mason, becoming the all-time leader in blocks (212).