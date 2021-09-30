George Mason’s Josh Oduro signed NIL deal over summer, proving it’s not just the Power 5 schools that can benefit

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — Over the summer, the NCAA finally allowed college athletes to make money off of their name. image, and likeness. It didn’t take long for one of our local athletes to take advantage of that opportunity.

George Mason men’s basketball junior Josh Oduro signed an NIL deal with Jim McKay Chevrolet in the summer. Head coach Kim English chimed in on social media saying that Oduro was the first player in America to sign an NIL deal, as he did it the day deals were allowed.

Josh Oduro was the first player in America to sign a NIL deal. Partnered with @JimMcKayChevy the first day NIL dealings were allowed in America! #RockWithUs https://t.co/B11LtwNmVt — Kim English (@Englishscope24) August 19, 2021

“Having this opportunity means everything to us student athletes,” said Oduro. “It’s been a long time coming. Now having access to our name, image, and likeness, it means everything, so now we can start profiting off of our name.”

Oduro is a prime example that you don’t have to be in a Power 5 conference to get these deals done.

“The first thing you think of is the big schools. But, at the end of the day, everything comes down to community, the Fairfax community. So having partners like Jim McKay step in and partner with athletes is huge.”