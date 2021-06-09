George Mason’s Annabelle Eastman set to compete at NCAA Track & Field Championships in the steeplechase

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — George Mason distance runner Annabelle Eastman qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Eastman is the first Patriot to qualify for nationals in the steeplechase in school history.

She comes into the meet ranked 15th nationally, and will need to place in the top five in her heat to automatically qualify for finals (next best two times will also qualify, making the total 12).

Eastman is the only George Mason track athlete to qualify for the national meet this year, meaning she will have the schools full attention when she competes.

“It’s a great honor,” said Eastman. “I know everyone is just as excited for me. I wasn’t expecting it this year honestly back in January. But, it’s great, and I got another two years to get there again.”

Eastman will compete in heat 2 live on ESPN 2 at 7 pm on Thursday. If she qualifies for finals, she will compete once again Saturday around 6:30.