George Mason women’s basketball loses their sixth straight, falls 78-64 to Richmond

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — George Mason women’s basketball finally had head coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis back on the court after dealing with COVID-19 protocols, but didn’t get the result they were looking for, falling to Richmond 78-64.

Amaya Scott, once again, had a solid performance, finishing with 24 points. It’s the fifth time this season that Scott has had over 20 points in a game.

The Patriots gave up 28 points in the first quarter, and found themselves down 11-2 in the early moments of the contest. The lead was too much to overcome, as the tied the Spiders in points from that point on (50-50).

The team shot 30-percent from the floor compared to Richmond’s 43-percent, which continues to be a big problem for the Patriots, as well as getting more people involved in the scoring.

“One person, even two people, can’t do it,” said head coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis. “The A-10 is a tough league. We got to be able to match that. We got to be able to get stops, but we got to have more than Amaya Scott and one other. We got to get back to where we are having 3-4 in double figures.”

George Mason returns to the court on Friday against La Salle at home. Tip off is at 7pm.