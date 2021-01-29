George Mason Women’s Basketball loses overtime game to VCU 64-56

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — The Patriots were looking to get their first win since December 21 Friday against VCU, however found themselves on the losing end of an overtime thriller.

The loss now makes it eight straight for George Mason, and are still looking for their first Atlantic-10 conference win of the season.

Redshirt-freshman Rachel Balzer had herself a career game. Balzer started the game 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. She finished with five threes on the night and a game-high 17 points.

The Patriots found themselves trailing for most this game, but never fell behind more than eight points.

With George Mason down one with under ten seconds left in the game, freshman guard Taylor Jamison was sent to the foul line, where she made the game tying foul shot to send it into OT.

In overtime, the Patriots made the first basket, but could not find another field goal the rest of the period.

“Other than the experience, I thought the other key was their offensive rebounding,” said head coach Nyla Milleson. “Our initial defense was probably as good as we have played all year, but they had 18 offensive rebound and I think 13 of them were in the second half.”

“We have a lot of growing left to do,” said Balzer. “Being able to come out and compete with the team that was picked to win the conference, it show what we are capable of.”

George Mason will be back at home for another Atlantic-10 conference match up against Richmond.