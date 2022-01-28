George Mason women’s basketball hosts George Washington Saturday in Revolutionary Rivalry

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — Eagle Bank Arena will be the site for Saturday’s Revolutionary Rivalry between George Washington and George Mason women’s basketball.

Both teams still in search of their first Atlantic-10 Conference victory of the season, and either the first for GW head coach Caroline McCombs, or Patriots head coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis.

Something is going to give tomorrow evening in Fairfax, and it is going to take everything both sides have to come out with the win.

“It’s definitely going to take defense,” said senior forward Amaya Scott. “We’re going to have to sit down and defend, we’re going to have to knock down open shots, we’re all going to have to play our roles that we have for this team. Everybody has to buy in, and just defend, and knock down the shots that we need.”

Tip off at Eagle Bank Arena on Saturday is scheduled for 3pm.