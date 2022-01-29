George Mason women’s basketball gets first conference win in two years, defeats George Washington 52-46

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — Saturday brought an intriguing matchup to Eagle Bank Arena, as George Mason hosted George Washington in the latest installment of the Revolutionary Rivalry.

When it was all said and done, the Patriots came out on top, winning 52-46, claiming their first Atlantic-10 conference win since February 22, 2020.

“It was really good for us, for this program, for the girls who have been here before this coaching staff got here,” said head coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis. “To finally get the first win, to get that monkey off your back, it just really feels good.”

George Mason had a fantastic first half, keeping GW to 11-percent shooting after one quarter, and 20-percent from the floor at the half. Sophomore guard Taylor Jameson had nine points in the first half, all of which came from beyond the arc.

In the paint, it was a battle between GW’s Mayowa Taiwo and Mason’s Jazmyn Doster, both having monster games. Taiwo finished with 10 points, and snagged a game-high 17 rebounds. Doster came up big in the second half, finishing with a game-high 13 points to go along with 11 rebounds.

“It’s been a lot of hard practices, a lot of hard conversations, but I feel like today we were able to put the puzzle pieces together and come out with the win,” said Jameson.

After a miserable first half (28-15), the Colonials were able to close the gap, tying it all up at 34. That has been a trend for the Patriots this year. Having leads, but not finishing the game. Not this time.

“They could have hung their heads at any time this season,” said Blair-Lewis. “But we kept fighting, and kept playing.”

For both teams, their next game will be on the road on Wednesday. GW will travel to New York to take on St. Bonaventure, while George Mason will head to North Carolina to take on Davidson.