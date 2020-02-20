Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Maryland
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
Veterans Voices
DC Bureau
National
Black History Month
Coronavirus
Elections
Cold Case Investigations
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Cat defies odds and survives arrow to the head
Video
14 dogs saved from Korean Meat Market, hear firsthand from survivors
Video
Loudoun County Police host public safety meetings
Video
Frederick County AG Week at the mall
Video
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
The Big Game
High School Football Schedules
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Home for the Holidays
WDVM’s Remarkable Women of 2020
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
The Mel Robbins Show
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Cirque D’Or Tickets Sweepstakes
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
George Mason women’s basketball falls to Richmond
Sports
by:
Grace Grill
Posted:
Feb 19, 2020 / 11:24 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 19, 2020 / 11:24 PM EST
FAIRFAX, Va.
Final: Richmond 75, George Mason 70
Trending Stories
Maryland Walmart employee becomes unlikely viral sensation
Police search for armed robbery suspect in Prince William County
Video
Car windows shot out in Silver Spring neighborhood
Video
Hagerstown Barbershop manager arrested for loaded firearms and drugs inside business
Video
Trump administration sues California over law banning for-profit prisons
Video
Tweets by WDVMTV