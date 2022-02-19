George Mason women’s basketball fails to overcome slow start, falls to VCU 67-56

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — George Mason women’s basketball dropped their fifth straight game as the lost to VCU at home on Senior Day.

The Patriots found themselves down 16-5 after the first quarter, and were unable to overcome the deficit.

“We got off to a slow start in the first quarter with our bigs picking up foul trouble, but our smaller players played with big hearts,” said head coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis.

George Mason was able to get it down to a two possession game at the end of the first half, and during the third quarter, but the Rams were able to keep their distance and get the lead back up to double digits every time.

“I thought that the fight was there,” said Blair-Lewis. “Obviously, we are playing a formidable opponent, top in the conference, but we didn’t look at their record tonight.

Tamia Lawhorne led the way for the Patriots, with a team-high 17 points, shooting 5-for-10 from three, while adding seven rebounds. Amaya Scott also added 16 points for Mason, most of which coming in the second half.

“[When] the girls really paid attention to the stat sheet and scouting report, we were able to make some really good things happen,” said Blair-Lewis. “[We] just ran out of time tonight, but the energy was amazing. They played for each other.”

The Patriots will be back in action on Wednesday as they take on St. Louis at home. Tip off is at 7pm.