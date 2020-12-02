George Mason Women’s Basketball beats Longwood 77-65, five players in double digits

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — For the second time in three days, the George Mason women’s basketball team was home playing a basketball game. This time, the Patriots hosted Longwood.

George Mason took down Longwood 77-65 behind a full team performance. Five players for the Patriots scored double digit points.

Marika Korpinen led the way for George Mason with 19 points. The senior was only three assists shy of a triple-double. Jazmyn Doster also had a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds).

“We do have some really good people that have the ability to score,” said head coach Nyla Milleson. “But I think most importantly is we have a mindset of sharing the basketball.”

The Patriots’ next game will be on the road against James Madison on Sunday.