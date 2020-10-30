George Mason WBB returns to practice, excited to be back together

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — George Mason Women’s Basketball has a rough 2019-2020 campaign, finishing the season with a 9-21 record.

This team, however, has been itching to get back into the gym for a fresh start. The team is fairly young, and they return a good majority of players.

On the downside, the team lost two of their leaders from last season: Jacy Bolton (graduated) and Nicole Cardano-Hillary (transfered to Indiana). However, the team has a lot of new leaders stepping up, and they are all excited to be back together.

“We missed each other so much,” said senior forward Camarie Gatling. “Being apart for so long is like siblings, you miss them.”

“We are pretty young,” said senior guard Marika Korpinen. “But it is so much fun to play with them. I haven’t enjoyed basketball like this in a while.”

The first game is scheduled for less than a month away, and even though the players are excited to be back, they have to keep in mind that they have to do their part for the season to actually take place.

“Just understanding how important it was to stay healthy, do the things we needed to do because if something happens now, we got to go back to square one,” said George Mason Women’s Basketball coach Nyla Milleson.