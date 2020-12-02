George Mason pauses Men’s Basketball activities due to COVID-19

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — On Wednesday morning, per Mark LaFrance, George Mason announced that they will be pausing men’s basketball activities due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

The positive test was detected through the weekly routine COVID testing.

Due to the positive test, the Patriots’ December 4 game at Maryland will not be played.

The program will resume activity in accordance with the university and athletic department’s established protocols..

