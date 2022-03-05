FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — George Mason men’s basketball wraps up their regular season schedule at home Saturday evening against Massachusetts on Senior Day.

It’s been an up and down year for the Patriots. They find themselves at 14-14 (7-8 in A-10) and in the middle of the pack in the conference standings.

However, it is that time of year. The calendar has flipped to March, which means anything is possible. The goal for George Mason is to gain momentum heading into the postseason.

“This is the time of the year where you want to play your best basketball,” said junior guard Devonte “Ticket” Gaines. “We had stumbles throughout the year, but we feel like if we can get those things correct right now.”

“You want to play your best basketball in March,” said head coach Kim English. “We’ve been working towards that. We’ve had lulls, peaks and valleys throughout the season. We got to find a way to finish out our home slate of games with a win for our fans, and then get some momentum going into DC next week.”

Tip off for Saturday’s game against Massachusetts is at 4pm.