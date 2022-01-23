George Mason men’s basketball wins thriller over Dayton 50-49

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — George Mason men’s basketball was battle tested Saturday night, defeating a hot Dayton team 50-49 at home.

The game came down to the last play. After Xavier Johnson missed his first free throw, the Flyers had one more shot to win. However, Mustapha Amzil’s three point attempt was off the mark, giving the Patriots the win.

It’s their first conference win of the season, and it’s their first win since December 21.

“We talk about protecting the home court,” said senior D’Shawn Schwartz. “We got this one and we got to keep the ball rolling.”

Schwartz led the team with a game-high 17 points to go along with six rebounds. However, the big performance of the night came from junior Josh Oduro, who had a double-double (14 pts, 10 reb) in his return after missing Monday’s game against George Washington.

“Finally being able to get in and get a win against a really good Dayton team, it feels good,” said Oduro. “We look forward to stacking wins and continue to play well as a team.”

It was a tough shooting night for both teams. George Mason shooting 36-percent, and Dayton shooting 31-percent. But it was the tough defense down the stretch for the Patriots that led to this tight victory.

“We missed layups, we missed free throws, but we got stops,” said head coach Kim English. “[If] you have a lead and you get stops, you can still win. In conference play, in league play, all over the nation, you just want to find a way to have more points than the other team at the end of the night.”

George Mason is back in action on Monday when they host St. Joseph’s. Tip off is at 7pm.