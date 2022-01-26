George Mason men’s basketball wins third home game in five days, defeats St. Bonnies 75-66

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — On Wednesday, in their third home game in five days, George Mason men’s basketball took down A-10 preseason favorites St. Bonaventure 75-66.

It is the Patriots’ third conference win of the season, and tenth total.

“Great win,” said head coach Kim English. “Really proud of our guys resolve to just stay in it, knowing it’s a game of runs, knowing that the game was going at our tempo. Most importantly, we felt like we did a great job dictating pace.”

George Mason shot 52-percent from the floor, and kept the Bonnies to under 40-percent (32% in 2nd half). The Patriots made noise from beyond the arc, making 15 threes.

Graduate student D’Shawn Schwartz had a game-high 20 points for the Patriots, while tallying four rebounds and two assists. He was one of four players in double figures for George Mason. DeVon Cooper added 18, junior Josh Oduro had 15 (7 reb, 4 assists), and Devonte “Ticket” Gaines has 14 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists.

“We have so many shooters and so many weapons,” said Schwartz. “You can’t take away everybody.”

The Patriots never trailed in the game, opening up on a 9-0 run that extended to a 14-3 run in the first five minutes.

“We came in locked in on defense to start the game, and just chipping away, getting stops,” said Cooper. “We punched them in the mouth first. It was big for us.”

The Bonnies were able to get it to four heading into the half, but George Mason went on an 18-0 run early in the second half to open the lead back up. St. Bonaventure was able to get within four once again, but every time they got close, the Patriots had the answer.

George Mason will be back in action on Sunday as they travel north to take on Massachusetts. Tip off is at 2pm.