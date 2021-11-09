George Mason men’s basketball wins season opener over Stony Brook 74-52

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — Opening game for the George Mason men’s basketball team as they were home taking on Stony Brook Tuesday.

It was Kim English’s first game as head coach of the Patriots, and his team did not disappoint, defeating the Seawolves 74-52.

“First year coach, a young coach at that, coming in and getting his first dub,” said DeVon Cooper. “I know it’s a great feeling.”

“I was real excited,” said head coach Kim English. “Not much different from when I was a player. I thought it was a great first game for our group.”

Four Patriot players scored in double figures. Josh Oduro led the way for George Mason with 16 points to go with five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Xavier Johnson scored eleven points, and played a key part on the defensive side with four steals.

The transfers had good debuts at Eagle Bank Arena as well. DeVon Cooper (Morehead State) tallied 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists. D’Shawn Schwartz (Colorado) played the most minutes by a Patriot, and finished the game with eleven points and seven rebounds.

Tennessee transfer Devonte “Ticket” Gaines just missed on a double-double, finishing with nine points and nine rebounds.

George Mason men’s basketball will be back at home on Friday taking on Penn. Tip off at 7pm.