George Mason men’s basketball wins OT thriller over Richmond 87-84

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — In a rematch from Monday, George Mason men’s basketball was able to come out on the winning end this time, defeating Richmond 87-84 in overtime.

The win ends a three-game losing streak for the Patriots, and puts them above .500 in Atlantic-10 conference play.

“Another really good Atlantic-10 basketball game,” said head coach Kim English. “Our guys just continued to battle.”

After missing two games due to concussion protocol, junior forward Josh Oduro delivered a monster performance: 22 points, 14 rebounds (career-high), five assists (career-high), and two blocks.

Graduate student D’Shawn Schwartz added a game-high 24 points and was 6-11 from beyond the arc. Junior Xavier Johnson had himself a strong performance after having a tough second half on Monday. The point guard had 17 points and a team-high nine assists.

The game was back and forth all night long, with 13 total lead changes. Under a minute left, Richmond took the lead twice, but the very next possession, George Mason was able to tie the game back up and eventually send it into overtime all thanks to a Schwartz three and Oduro layup.

In OT, the team was a perfect 10-for-10 at the foul line, and was able to force key stops when needed.

“I told them with maybe three minutes left to go in overtime that we deserved to win this game,” said English. “They did exactly what we needed them to do to get the win.”

The Patriots are back in action on Saturday as they host VCU on homecoming weekend. Tip off is at 4pm.