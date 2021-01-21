George Mason Men’s Basketball wins double-OT thriller over St. Joseph’s 87-85

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — For the second time this year, George Mason found themselves in a double overtime thriller. This time it was with St. Joseph’s, and it was the same result as their double-OT game with Massachusetts: a win.

The Patriots found themselves down 34-30 at the break. The Hawks were shooting phenomenal from beyond the arc, finishing the game with 13 made threes.

But in the second half, George Mason turned it up. At one point, they led by double digits. The Patriots were dominant on the boards, out rebounding the Hawks 51-40 (19-9 on offensive rebounds).

In the first overtime, the Patriots had the last shot. Tyler Kolek had the ball at the top of the key, but the Freshman was trapped by two Hawk defenders resulting in a turnover. It looked like it would be a routine lay up for St. Joseph’s, but AJ Wilson didn’t give up on the play. The senior blocked the shot off the glass, sending the game into a second overtime.

“His energy brings up the whole team,” said Patriot senior Javon Greene. “When they got the steal, I already knew he was going to get it.”

Greene had another great performance to add to an amazing college career. He had a game high 25 points to go with nine rebounds and four steals.

In the second half/OT, sophomore Josh Oduro came to life. Oduro finished with a double-double (14 points, 13 rebounds), the second of his career. Wilson also had a monster performance in blocks, registering six.

“I’m proud of our guys for not panicking and executing and finding a way to win when we didn’t have our A-game,” said head coach Dave Paulsen. “We just got to learn to tighten up and execute down the stretch.”

George Mason will have to enjoy the win, but also really study the game tape, as the Patriots take on St. Joseph’s again on Saturday on the road.