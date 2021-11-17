George Mason men’s basketball upsets #20 Maryland 71-66, securing first win against Terps in school history

COLLEGE PARK, Md (WDVM) — It was a magical night at the Xfinity Center, but not for the Terps, as George Mason knocks off #20 Maryland 71-66.

The win marked the Patriots first ever against the Terps in school history.

Maryland started the game off strong, pulling ahead 10-3 heading into the first media timeout. The Patriots kept their composure, however, and went into the half with a one point lead.

In the second half, George Mason led by double digits midway before the Terps tried making it interesting down the stretch. A clutch two-pointer by Josh Oduro as the shot clock expired and a strong defensive rebound by Devonte Gaines helped seal the deal for the Patriots.

“It’s about guarding your man and defensive rebounding, and our guys did that down the stretch,” said head coach Kim English. “The rebounder was the hero in this game. Those free throws that won the game for us, Devonte Gaines, they came from rebounds.”

The Patriots had a handful of studs on the offensive side of the ball, but none better than D’Shawn Schwartz. The transfer from Colorado put up a game-high 24 points to go along with nine rebounds, and was 6-10 from beyond the arc. The team as a whole shot 50-percent from three on the night (12-24).

It was a big night for the transfers for George Mason. DeVon Cooper (Morehead State) had 16 points, five assists, and two steals, and Devonte Gaines (Tennessee) had a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds).

Junior Josh Oduro found success late in the game and ended with 12 points while dealing with four fouls down the stretch.

“The culture that we are building right now, and the way that we play, is really important for me,” said junior forward Josh Oduro. “Just our style of play, being able to have freedom on the court, it’s really fun playing in this system.”

On the other side, Maryland shot 32-percent from three. Donta Scott led the way for the Terps with a team high 18 points (3-5 3pt) and ten rebounds. Eric Ayala came up clutch down the stretch, knocking down two straight threes with under three to go to make the game close. He finished with 17 points (5-12 3pt).