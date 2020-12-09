George Mason Men’s Basketball update: Team cancels next three games

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — On Tuesday, George Mason men’s basketball was scheduled to take on Morgan State at home, however, the game was canceled.

Last week, the team announced that they would be pausing team activities due to a player testing positive for COVID-19. After the announcement, the team canceled their game for the week, a road matchup wit Maryland.

Later in the week, the team announced they would be canceling Tuesday’s matchup against Morgan State, and their December 12-13 matchups against James Madison and Old Dominion.

The team looks to be back in action for their last two non-conference games on December 16 and 22 against Coppin State and Towson, before kicking off conference play December 30.