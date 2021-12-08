George Mason men’s basketball snaps five-game losing streak, defeats Navy 71-65

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — George Mason men’s basketball finally got back into the win column Tuesday, defeating a tough Navy team 71-65.

That snaps a five game winning streak for the Patriots, and their first win since upsetting nationally-ranked Maryland on November 17.

It was a career night for junior Josh Oduro, who finished with a career high 32 points to go with seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

“It was all about coming out with an attack mindset and being consistent with that throughout the whole game,” said Oduro. “My teammates just happened to find me in the right places and I was able to get to the basket.”

The Patriots were able to win the turnover battle, something that plagued them throughout their losing streak. George Mason forced 15 turnovers, converting that into 22 points.

“We want to win the effective field goal game, we want to win the turnover game,” said head coach Kim English. Those are the two things, if you want to win college basketball games. You win like 90-percent of your games if you win those two stats.”

Besides Oduro, junior Devonte Gaines was the only other Patriot in double figures, as he finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

George Mason heads down south Saturday to take on Georgia. Tip off at 7pm.