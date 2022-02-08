George Mason men’s basketball prepares for second straight matchup vs. Richmond

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — George Mason men’s basketball will be back at home Wednesday against Richmond in need of a win.

The Patriots are currently on a three game losing streak, and see the Spiders on the court for the second time in the last three days.

On Monday, Richmond was able to squeeze out a victory with a last second basket. Junior forward Josh Oduro, George Mason’s lead scorer, did not play the last two games due to concussion protocol. The Patriots hope to have him back for Wednesday as well as clean up some of the mistakes.

“We had a lot of turnovers, especially me as the guard,” said junior Xavier Johnson. “Also, getting out to the shooters. I know we gave up a lot of threes last night, and that went against our game goal. So, that’s two of the main things we are trying to work on.”

“It’s about us cleaning up the things we didn’t do well last night at Richmond,” said head coach Kim English. “The last three losses have been very disappointing losses for us. Obviously two without Josh. So, it will be good to hopefully have him back and try to get back on the winning track.”

The game is set to tip off at 7pm at Eagle Bank Arena.