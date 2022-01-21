George Mason men’s basketball prepare for Dayton Saturday, first of three straight home games for Patriots

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — It was a disappointing loss for George Mason men’s basketball on Monday when they blew a late lead over George Washington. Now the team faces an even bigger test on Saturday, as they host one of the hottest teams in the Atlantic-10 Conference: Dayton.

It will only be the Patriots’ second A-10 game of the season, and will also be the start of a three game conference stretch played in five days.

“You tackle it by locking in to one game at a time,” said head coach Kim English. “Smaller than that, one half at a time. Smaller than that, one possession at a time. That’s been our Achilles heel. Doing things for a segment of the game, but not in the games most important moments.

“We just got to take care of our bodies and lock in on defense, and do what we know we can do,” said senior guard DeVon Cooper.

In Monday’s game against GW, the team was without leading scorer Josh Oduro due to a lower leg injury. While it is nothing extremely serious, Oduro is day-to-day and is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Dayton, meaning other players might have to step up in his absence.

“With him, we are so much better,” said Cooper. “But, it’s stuff we work on every day. We have to learn to play with each other, with or without Josh.”

“It’s everyone, even when he’s healthy,” said English. “I’m not pointing to one guy. Every person who touches the court, every person that’s in the program, they have a job, they have a role, they have a responsibility. So, it’s not one person we’re asking to replace the output of Josh, it’s the whole group.”

Dayton comes in on a four-game winning streak, and has dominated four conference teams by an average of 17 points.

What plays in the favor of George Mason during these next three A-10 games is that they are all home games. Besides Dayton Saturday night, the Patriots will host St. Joseph’s on Monday and St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.

Tip off for Saturday night’s matchup against Dayton is at 7pm.